Wordle hint and answer #630: Saturday, March 11

Audio player loading…

Preserve your hard-won Wordle (opens in new tab) win streak with our vast range of Wordle help. Brush up on the basics with our tips, guides, and archive of past answers, find guidance with the March 11 (630) clue, or give yourself an easy victory by skipping straight to today's answer.

I'm really not sure how I reached today's Wordle answer with guesses to spare—I'd been doing OK up to that point, but I hadn't found anything revelatory. I suppose sometimes you just have to make that brave leap into the dark and see where Wordle takes you.

Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Saturday, March 11

Today's answer involves dishing out high praise for someone or something with great enthusiasm and sincerity, to _____ their virtues. There are two vowels today, and an uncommon consonant too.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the Wordle #630 answer?

Let's make sure you win. The answer to the March 11 (630) Wordle is EXTOL.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

March 10: REVEL

REVEL March 9: WHERE

WHERE March 8: REGAL

REGAL March 7: HORSE

HORSE March 6: PINKY

PINKY March 5: TOXIC

TOXIC March 4: TREND

TREND March 3: SQUAT

SQUAT March 2: ABOVE

ABOVE March 1: MOOSE

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.