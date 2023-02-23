Wordle hint and answer #614: Thursday, February 23

Audio player loading…

Find the answer to today's Wordle (opens in new tab) in a flash—just scroll down or click the link to the side and congratulate yourself on an easy win or breathe a sigh of relief for your hard-won win streak. We've also got general tips, hints, and guides to improve your daily game, or if you'd prefer something more specific, a fresh clue for the February 23 (614) Wordle just below.

With two yellows and no clue, I made a bit of a desperate guess on my third go, mostly to see what would happen than anything else. Against all odds, this turned a pair of yellows into greens and brought up two fresh letters as well—including one I really didn't expect to see. With those before me, the answer came easily on the next turn.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Thursday, February 23

A rough idea. An unclear description. A hazy memory. These are all _____ concepts, lacking clarity—just like today's answer. You'll need to find three vowels if you want to win.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

There are no repeat letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the Wordle 614 answer?

Some days there just aren't enough guesses. The answer to the February 23 (614) Wordle is VAGUE.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

February 22: RIPER

RIPER February 21: RUDDY

RUDDY February 20: SWEAT

SWEAT February 19: KIOSK

KIOSK February 18: AVAIL

AVAIL February 17: CACHE

CACHE February 16: MAGIC

MAGIC February 15: SALSA

SALSA February 14: SOUND

SOUND February 13: USAGE

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.