Wordle hint and answer #613: Wednesday, February 22

Audio player loading…

Take a look at the clue for today's Wordle (opens in new tab) if you'd like to give your guesses a little direction, find more general help designed to make every day a winner with our general tips, guides, and advice, or skip straight to the good stuff and win Wordle in a flash with the February 22 (613) answer.

Finding the first green on my first go gave me a helpful anchor to base the following guesses on, but I still struggled until my fourth attempt, which left me with four greens… and a grey hole in the middle. Luckily for me, I'd just ruled out the obvious answer, so there was really only one winning possibility left.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Wednesday, February 22

Today's answer is a comparative word. If one piece of fruit is soft, sweet, and ready to be eaten, but another one is even more so, the latter could be referred to as the _____ of the two.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

Yes, there is a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 613 answer?

Time for a Wednesday win. The answer to the February 22 (613) Wordle is RIPER.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

February 21: RUDDY

RUDDY February 20: SWEAT

SWEAT February 19: KIOSK

KIOSK February 18: AVAIL

AVAIL February 17: CACHE

CACHE February 16: MAGIC

MAGIC February 15: SALSA

SALSA February 14: SOUND

SOUND February 13: USAGE

USAGE February 12: GIANT

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word (opens in new tab) like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.