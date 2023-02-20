Wordle hint and answer #611: Monday, February 20

Audio player loading…

Start your week with a Wordle (opens in new tab) win: today's answer is only a short scroll or click away. If you'd rather have a helpful hint to guide your daily guessing, you're in luck because you'll find a clue for the February 20 (611) Wordle just below, as well as plenty of tips, guides, and general help.

Today's Wordle technically came together easily, with lots of the letters turning up very early on in the right spots. And then I, for some bizarre reason, decided to dodge the actual answer and plump for a word that nobody uses, ever, as my first proper guess instead. One day I'll just go for the right word first, but not today.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Monday, February 20

Today's answer means to perspire, something that often happens after exercise or other physical exertion but is also possible when deeply nervous or worried. You'll need to find two vowels today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

There are no double letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the Wordle #611 answer?

Start the week with a win. The answer to the February 20 (611) Wordle is SWEAT.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

February 19: KIOSK

KIOSK February 18: AVAIL

AVAIL February 17: CACHE

CACHE February 16: MAGIC

MAGIC February 15: SALSA

SALSA February 14: SOUND

SOUND February 13: USAGE

USAGE February 12: GIANT

GIANT February 11: DEBUG

DEBUG February 10: HEADY

Learn more about Wordle

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.