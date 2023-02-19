Wordle hint and answer #610: Sunday, February 19

Audio player loading…

Scroll down our help-filled Wordle (opens in new tab) page and read today's freshly prepared clue, click straight through to February 19 (610)'s answer, or stay a while and improve your daily Wordle game as a whole with our guides, tips, and hints.

I'd been struggling with a few yellows and one awkward green today—they just didn't seem to make any sense. Things were really looking grim until a desperate guess with an often avoided letter turned things around just in time.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Sunday, February 19

The word you're looking for today describes a small and often shed-like building people use to sell newspapers, snacks, and drinks. It can also refer to small freestanding computer screens found in doctor's surgeries, museums, and other similar places, designed to either automate a signing-in procedure or offer general visitor information.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

Yes, there is a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the Wordle #610 answer?

Everyone needs a little help from time to time. The answer to the February 19 (610) Wordle is KIOSK.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

February 18: AVAIL

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.