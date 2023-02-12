Wordle hint and answer #603: Sunday, February 12

Audio player loading…

Improve your daily Wordle (opens in new tab) game with our guides and tips, give your guesses some welcome guidance with today's clue, or turn your luck around completely and skip straight to the February 12 (603) answer. However much or little help you want with today's Wordle, you're sure to find it here.

Today was just one of those days where the greens seemed to appear out of nowhere, and that meant I was able to reveal the answer by my third go. A bit of luck mixed with a dash of an educated guess has got to be the perfect Wordle combo.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Sunday, February 12

"Large", "huge", and simply "very big" are all good alternatives to today's answer. In fairy tales and myths this word's sometimes used to describe extremely tall humanoid beings. You'll need to unearth two different vowels today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

There is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the Wordle #603 answer?

Keep that win streak going. The answer to the February 12 (603) Wordle is GIANT.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

February 11: DEBUG

DEBUG February 10: HEADY

HEADY February 9: STAGE

STAGE February 8: FLAIL

FLAIL February 7: APPLE

APPLE February 6: NINTH

NINTH February 5: DANCE

DANCE February 4: UNLIT

UNLIT February 3: TASTY

TASTY February 2: SHIRK

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.