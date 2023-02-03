Wordle hint and answer today: Let's solve #594, February 3

Audio player loading…

Make your daily Wordle (opens in new tab) game a breeze with our selection of hints, tips, and guides, all created to help make every day a winner. Need something more specific? Then today's clue might be just the thing for you. Need more? You've got it: the answer to the February 3 (594) Wordle is only a scroll or click away.

I am happy with my third-row win, but I can't help but kick myself for being a little cautious today. I could've solved today's answer in two if I'd gone with my gut instead of taking a sensible follow-up second guess. Still, for every day that's the wrong move, there's another twenty it's the best course of action.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Friday, February 3

Anything delicious, enjoyable—and usually savoury, rather than sweet—to eat could be described as today's Wordle answer.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

Yes, a letter is repeated in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

A good starting word can be the difference between victory and defeat with the daily puzzle, but once you've got the basics, it's much easier to nail down those Wordle wins. And as there's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day, here are a few tips to help set you on the right path:

A good opening guess should contain a mix of unique consonants and vowels.

Narrow down the pool of letters quickly with a tactical second guess.

Watch out for letters appearing more than once in the answer.

There's no racing against the clock with Wordle so you don't need to rush for the answer. Treating the game like a casual newspaper crossword can be a good tactic; that way, you can come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Stepping away for a while might mean the difference between a win and a line of grey squares.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 594 answer?

Right idea, not enough guesses left? Here you go. The answer to the February 3 (594) Wordle is TASTY.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

February 2: SHIRK

SHIRK February 1: SCOLD

SCOLD January 31: CROSS

CROSS January 30: CRAVE

CRAVE January 29: FISHY

FISHY January 28: FLIRT

FLIRT January 27: WORRY

WORRY January 26: BEEFY

BEEFY January 25: MAIZE

MAIZE January 24: COUNT

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.