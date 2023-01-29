Wordle hint and answer today: Let's solve #589, January 29

Audio player loading…

Whether you need a clue for today's Wordle (opens in new tab), want to brush up on your general game-winning techniques, or need the answer to the January 29 (589) puzzle in a hurry, you'll find all that and plenty more help on this very page.

Everything came up grey in today's opening pair, and that meant I was halfway down the board before I had two yellows to my name. I'd like to say the next go was the one that turned it all around, but all it could muster was one green and another yellow. Luckily all those greys meant I only had a few letters left to use, although the answer felt more cobbled together from leftover parts than cleverly discovered.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Sunday, January 29

You're more likely to see this word used to describe something or someone suspicious or dishonest, although today's answer can also be used to refer to any object that resembles a fish in some way.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No, you won't find any double letters in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the Wordle 589 answer?

Keep your win streak going. The answer to the January 29 (589) Wordle is FISHY.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

January 28: FLIRT

FLIRT January 27: WORRY

WORRY January 26: BEEFY

BEEFY January 25: MAIZE

MAIZE January 24: COUNT

COUNT January 23: ELUDE

ELUDE January 22: MATEY

MATEY January 21: BLURB

BLURB January 20: ALTER

ALTER January 19: MUCKY

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.