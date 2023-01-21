Wordle hint and answer today: Let's solve #581, January 21

Audio player loading…

If you're looking for a new Wordle (opens in new tab) angle, hoping to refine your game or want to win today's Wordle at all costs, then you've clicked through to the right place. You'll find everything from our extensive Wordle archive to hints, tips, and clues just below. If you need the answer to the January 21 (581) puzzle, then that's just a quick click away too.

I almost came unstuck at the end of today's puzzle, as I found myself staring at four greens, and all of the most obvious consonants had already been used or eliminated. Luckily there's no time limit on Wordle, so a quick break gave me the fresh perspective needed to finally see what I'd missed the first time around—and kick myself for not spotting it earlier.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Saturday, January 21

Today's answer is used to describe a short piece of text often found on the back of books, usually praising the work and designed to attract someone's attention and encourage them to open their wallet.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

Yes, there is a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 581 answer?

Some days the greens just don't show up in time. The answer to the January 21 (581) Wordle is BLURB.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

January 20: ALTER

ALTER January 19: MUCKY

MUCKY January 18: CHARD

CHARD January 17: ADOPT

ADOPT January 16: FROCK

FROCK January 15: SPIRE

SPIRE January 14: KOALA

KOALA January 13: HUMAN

HUMAN January 12: LEAPT

LEAPT January 11: SEDAN

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which recent words have been used, you'll find those above.