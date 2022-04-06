Today's Wordle answer #291: Wednesday, April 6

Have you been searching for the answer to the April 6 (291) Wordle? I know the feeling. Let's get you across the finish line whichever way suits you best, whether that's as a one-go "Genius" or a last-gasp "Phew"—it is supposed to be a game, after all.

Or perhaps your curiosity will lead you to our Wordle archive (opens in new tab) instead, where you can browse past solutions to your heart's content. No matter why you're here, I can help you out. You'll find a helpful clue just below this paragraph, and a little further down from that is the answer. I'll even show you how to play Wordle if you're looking to get started.

Wordle April 6: A helpful hint

There's a repeated consonant in today's Wordle, so keep that in mind. Oh, and you've already seen the answer in some form several times on this page alone.

Today's Wordle 291 answer

Would you like to untangle this knotty problem and get on with your day? Maybe you're hoping to send cryptic hints to a friend while they work or just avoid an avoidable break in your win streak. Whatever the case, the answer to the April 6 (291) Wordle is COMMA.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to figure out which secret five-letter word fits in those boxes using no more than six guesses.

Start with a word like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

In the next row, repeat the process for your next guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries, and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. It wasn't long before it was so popular that it got sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.