Today's Wordle hint and answer #826: Saturday, September 23

You'll soon have today's Wordle under control thanks to our selection of helpful tips and hints. Go straight for the win with today's answer if you need to save your game, or give yourself a helping hand with a clue for the September 23 (826) puzzle. Whatever you need, we've got it.

A strong start made sure today's Wordle didn't cause me too much trouble, and just this once, those sometimes slippery yellow letters soon fell into place. After a Wordle week that's felt a bit all over the place, I definitely appreciate having a more straightforward win today.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Saturday, September 23

Today's answer is the name used for a certain kind of Christmas song, specifically those of a more traditional or religious type. Silent Night is one of these, as is Away In A Manger.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #826 Wordle answer?

Start the weekend with a win. The answer to the September 23 (826) Wordle is CAROL.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

September 22: BRUSH

BRUSH September 21: STONE

STONE September 20: SNARE

SNARE September 19: CLOSE

CLOSE September 18: FRANK

FRANK September 17: MUSIC

MUSIC September 16: ANGEL

ANGEL September 15: EXERT

EXERT September 14: RAYON

RAYON September 13: CLEAR

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.