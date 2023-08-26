Today's Wordle hint and answer #798: Saturday, August 26

Keep your Wordle win streak going right through the weekend with our help. There's today's Wordle answer ready and waiting if you need it, more general tips and advice if you don't, and a clue for the August 26 (798) game if you're just after a nudge in the right direction.

After a few too many uneventful attempts to dig up some letters, I somehow discovered one green and four yellows to go with it—all at once. Turnarounds really don't get much better than that, and naturally once I had those, finding today's Wordle answer was easy.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Saturday, August 26

Today's answer is the name used for an organised group of singers, often but not always found in church settings and services. There are two different vowels to uncover today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #798 Wordle answer?

Here's your first win of the weekend. The answer to the August 26 (798) Wordle is CHOIR.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

August 25: OCEAN

OCEAN August 24: WORDY

WORDY August 23: VERVE

VERVE August 22: SPICE

SPICE August 21: BEACH

BEACH August 20: QUEST

QUEST August 19: MAGMA

MAGMA August 18: EXACT

EXACT August 17: AMISS

AMISS August 16: SCRUB

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.