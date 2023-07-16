Today's Wordle hint and answer #757: Sunday, July 16

Turn every game of Wordle into a winner, polish your guessing game, or just use today's clue to give yourself a helping hand. However you want to play, you'll find all the info you need just below, including the answer to the July 16 (757) game.

Securing the first letter of today's Wordle answer early on certainly helped, but the biggest clues I had came from the letters I'd ruled out, rather than the few that remained. That turned out to be a satisfying game of Wordle, if a little worrying towards the end.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Sunday, July 16

You'll need to think of gemstones to solve today's Wordle, although unhelpfully this shiny rock can naturally appear anything from yellow to pale blue in colour. November babies will have this as their birthstone. There are two different vowels to find, as well as an uncommon consonant.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #757 Wordle answer?

Another win? Sure, why not. The answer to the July 16 (757) Wordle is TOPAZ.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

July 15: CRONE

CRONE July 14: FIEND

FIEND July 13: BARGE

BARGE July 12: WHIRL

WHIRL July 11: EARTH

EARTH July 10: FOLLY

FOLLY July 9: ENTER

ENTER July 8: COWER

COWER July 7: DONUT

DONUT July 6: WINDY

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.