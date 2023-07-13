Today's Wordle hint and answer #754: Thursday, July 13

Keep your Wordle win streak heading in the right direction no matter what—just click yourself over to today's answer. Or if you'd rather have a little help, you'll find a clue for the July 13 (754) game waiting below, as well as plenty of tips and useful advice to help you figure out the solution to today's puzzle.

The joy of uncovering a healthy string of greens early on was balanced out by the sheer number of potentially valid words they led to. Should I tactically "waste" a few goes trying to eliminate as many letters as possible, or should I stumble upon today's Wordle answer on my next go, like the luckiest person in the world? It wasn't a clever win, but hey—it still counts.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Thursday, July 13

There are a few uses for today's word. It can describe someone who rudely pushes past others, but it can also refer to a flat bottomed boat used to transport cargo along rivers and canals too. There are two vowels to uncover today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

There are no repeat letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #754 Wordle answer?

Add another win to your total. The answer to the July 13 (754) Wordle is BARGE.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

July 12: WHIRL

WHIRL July 11: EARTH

EARTH July 10: FOLLY

FOLLY July 9: ENTER

ENTER July 8: COWER

COWER July 7: DONUT

DONUT July 6: WINDY

WINDY July 5: VENOM

VENOM July 4: IRATE

IRATE July 3: HOTEL

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.