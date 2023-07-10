Today's Wordle hint and answer #751: Monday, July 10

Need help with today's Wordle? You'll find a range of tips on this page, every one designed to help you squeeze the most out of your guesses. Don't worry if you need something more direct either: there's a clue for the July 10 (751) Wordle here too, as well as today's answer.

The guess that led to today's win was something of a joke—a silly word typed in just to make myself smile and see what would happen if I gave it a go. Imagine my surprise when four of today's five greens immediately showed up and I snagged today's Wordle answer right after that.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Monday, July 10

Any building designed to look impressive but serve no real purpose can be described using the answer to today's Wordle, as can anyone acting foolishly or with poor judgement.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

Yes, there is a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #751 Wordle answer?

You'll be needing this. The answer to the July 10 (751) Wordle is FOLLY.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

July 9: ENTER

ENTER July 8: COWER

COWER July 7: DONUT

DONUT July 6: WINDY

WINDY July 5: VENOM

VENOM July 4: IRATE

IRATE July 3: HOTEL

HOTEL July 2: MOSSY

MOSSY July 1: BLEEP

BLEEP June 30: STRAW

Learn more about Wordle

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.