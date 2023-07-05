Today's Wordle hint and answer #746: Wednesday, July 5

Looking for the answer to today's Wordle? Skip straight to the best bit—just scroll or click your way to the answer to today's puzzle. Prefer to play at a slower pace? We can still help. There's a clue for the July 5 (746) puzzle here too, as well as a wide range of helpful tips and guides.

Today's Wordle took some serious thought to work through, as my yellows stayed the same colour for a long while, no matter how much I shuffled them around. Once I'd eliminated where they definitely couldn't go, things got much easier, even if today's Wordle answer wasn't a word I'd normally consider.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Wednesday, July 5

The answer to today's Wordle is often confused with poison, and injected into its victims by bites and stings—from a snake's fangs, for example. There are two vowels to uncover in this word.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #746 Wordle answer?

Another day, another Wordle win. The answer to the July 5 (746) Wordle is VENOM.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

July 4: IRATE

IRATE July 3: HOTEL

HOTEL July 2: MOSSY

MOSSY July 1: BLEEP

BLEEP June 30: STRAW

STRAW June 29: DINER

DINER June 28: TRACT

TRACT June 27: ABOUT

ABOUT June 26: GUEST

GUEST June 25: RODEO

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.