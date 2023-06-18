Today's Wordle hint and answer #729: Sunday, June 18

Need help with finding today's Wordle answer? Skip straight to the part where your win streak goes up by one, or spend a little time thinking it over with the June 18 (729) clue. However you want to solve today's puzzle, we've got it covered on this page.

I thought Wordle had outright broken on me after a few guesses today—those letters are grey? Are you sure, Wordle? As always, the game was right, and I was wrong, and for a while there, I really wasn't sure I was going to finish today with a win. Thankfully, I managed to get today's Wordle answer at the last minute.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Sunday, June 18

You could use the answer to today's Wordle to describe someone acting in a nervous or timid manner. They could _____ smile at someone they like, or a child may _____ ask their teacher for help. The only vowel today is the "sometimes" vowel.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

Yes, there is a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #729 Wordle answer?

We may as well finish the weekend on the right foot. The answer to the June 18 (729) Wordle is SHYLY.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

June 17: RANCH

RANCH June 16: STRAP

STRAP June 15: MAYBE

MAYBE June 14: CRIME

CRIME June 13: PLUNK

PLUNK June 12: WRONG

WRONG June 11: GUARD

GUARD June 10: AGAIN

AGAIN June 9: BALSA

BALSA June 8: CRUMB

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.