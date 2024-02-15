Today's Wordle answer for Thursday, February 15

Looking for help with today's Wordle? Give your daily game an instant boost with our help. Whether you're looking for general tips, a clue for the February 15 (971) game designed to focus your guesses, or you'd just like someone to tell you the answer right now, you'll find all that and more on this page.

Two yellow letters kept taunting me today, refusing to turn green no matter what I did with them. Eventually, there were simply no other places left for them to go and once I pinned those down, today's Wordle answer came to me in an instant. That was almost too close.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Thursday, February 15

The answer today is a fashion accessory, something that looks a bit like a tie or a scarf. You know the bright orange neckpiece Fred wears in Scooby Doo? One of those.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Need a hand? The answer to the February 15 (971) Wordle is ASCOT.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

February 14: TALON

TALON February 13: SCRAM

SCRAM February 12: PASTA

PASTA February 11: NEVER

NEVER February 10: FRIED

FRIED February 9: STIFF

STIFF February 8: PLACE

PLACE February 7: AFTER

AFTER February 6: WHICH

WHICH February 5: REPEL

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.