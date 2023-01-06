Today's Wordle 566 answer and hint for Friday, January 6

Audio player loading…

Solve the Wordle of the day quickly and easily—just scroll or click straight down to the answer on this very page. Alternatively, stay a while and check out our helpful hint for the January 6 (566) puzzle, or improve your daily game with our guides and tips.

I ended up in a hopeless tangle with today's Wordle. I could take an educated guess at the back end of the word, thanks to the yellows and solitary green I'd already found, but the beginning just didn't take shape before I ran out of guesses.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Friday, January 6

The answer today is a relatively uncommon term used to describe a contradiction, something that is false or hidden. A speaker's calm tone may _____ the anger they feel underneath, for example. There are two vowels to find today, and one of them is used twice.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 566 answer?

Let's turn those greens over. The January 6 (566) Wordle answer is BELIE .

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

January 5: SLEEK

SLEEK January 4: LAYER

LAYER January 3: ANTIC

ANTIC January 2: SKIRT

SKIRT January 1: WHINE

WHINE December 31: MANLY

MANLY December 30: MOLAR

MOLAR December 29: HAVOC

HAVOC December 28: IMPEL

IMPEL December 27: CONDO

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.