Today's Wordle 560 answer and hint for Saturday, December 31

Let's make sure you finish your 2022 Wordle with a win that suits you. Whether that means reading a helpful hint to set you off on the right path, revealing the answer to the December 31 (560) Wordle as quickly as possible, or checking out our extensive archive of past answers, you'll find it all on this very page.

I ended the Wordle year with a complete shot in the dark and just for once this approach worked out beautifully for me, the answer revealing itself with no effort (or clever deductions) at all. What a lovely way to end my Wordle-ing 2022.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Saturday, December 31

The answer to today's Wordle is a word that's generally used to describe stereotypically "masculine" behaviour or traditionally _____ aspects of someone's appearance—a rugged beard, a strong jawline, a muscular chest. There is just one vowel today.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 560 answer?

No clue? No problem. The answer to the December 31 (560) Wordle is MANLY.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

December 30: MOLAR

MOLAR December 29: HAVOC

HAVOC December 28: IMPEL

IMPEL December 27: CONDO

CONDO December 26: JUDGE

JUDGE December 25: EXTRA

EXTRA December 24: POISE

POISE December 23: AORTA

AORTA December 22: EXCEL

EXCEL December 21: LUNAR

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.