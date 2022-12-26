Today's Wordle 555 answer and hint for Monday, December 26

Audio player loading…

However you want to win at today's Wordle, you've come to the right place. I've got helpful hints and clues waiting just below, links to our guides and extensive archives of past answers, and if you'd just like the answer to the December 26 (555) Wordle delivered with the minimum amount of fuss then no problem. You'll find the word you're after just a short scroll away.

I was just one letter off today—and irritatingly I dodged the obvious answer in favour of something that sort of made sense in my slightly panicked last-guess desperation. I really have nobody to blame but myself.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Monday, December 26

In a professional setting, today's answer is a person who can make official decisions on legal matters brought before a court. In a more general situation, this refers to any evaluation or opinion, formed by someone on almost any subject, from the amount of time a task might take to someone's character. There are two vowels to find today.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 555 answer?

Let's get those greens. The December 26 (555) Wordle answer is JUDGE.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

December 25: EXTRA

EXTRA December 24: POISE

POISE December 23: AORTA

AORTA December 22: EXCEL

EXCEL December 21: LUNAR

LUNAR December 20: THIRD

THIRD December 19: SLATE

SLATE December 18: TAPER

TAPER December 17: CHORD

CHORD December 16: PROBE

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.