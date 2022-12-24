Today's Wordle 553 answer and hint for Saturday, December 24

Audio player loading…

No matter your skill or patience level, you'll find everything you need to help you sail through today's Wordle on this page. I can offer you a helpful hint for today's game, links to our handy guides and archives, as well as the answer to the December 24 (553) in convenient bold letters.

I ended up with an unexpected pattern today, each new guess adding another green letter to the word, neatly starting at the beginning and methodically working its way along until I had the answer on the fourth go.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Saturday, December 24

The answer for today's Wordle means to be elegantly balanced, to exude a calm confidence, or to have a graceful and measured way of carrying yourself. It's also a stat found in From Software's Dark Souls series, as well as their most recent game, Elden Ring. There are three different vowels to find today.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the Wordle 553 answer?

Weekends are for winning. The answer to the December 24 (553) Wordle is POISE.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

December 23: AORTA

AORTA December 22: EXCEL

EXCEL December 21: LUNAR

LUNAR December 20: THIRD

THIRD December 19: SLATE

SLATE December 18: TAPER

TAPER December 17: CHORD

CHORD December 16: PROBE

PROBE December 15: RIVAL

RIVAL December 14: USUAL

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.