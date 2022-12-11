Today's Wordle 540 answer and hint for Sunday, December 11

Audio player loading…

Let me help you solve your daily Wordle just the way you want to. I can offer you handy clues and hints if you want them, guides and tips if you want to improve your game in general, and even the answer to the December 11 (540) puzzle on a plate.

Today's Wordle was a really close one. I had most of my vowels locked in on the very first go, but due to the way they were spread I had what felt like an entire language's worth of possibilities to work through and only five guesses left to find the right one. I did find the answer—but only on the very last go.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Sunday, December 11

There are many similar but slightly different ways to use today's Wordle answer. This word can mean to be innocent and straightforward or to display a lack of experience or knowledge in a job or life in general. It can also refer to someone who's too willing to believe someone else, who immediately assumes anything they say is true. There are three different vowels today.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 540 answer?

Still not sure? No problem. The answer to the December 11 (540) Wordle is NAIVE.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

December 10: KNOCK

KNOCK December 9: BRAID

BRAID December 8: INFER

INFER December 7: JOUST

JOUST December 6: AMBER

AMBER December 5: WOKEN

WOKEN December 4: ADORE

ADORE December 3: TORSO

TORSO December 2: CHAFE

CHAFE December 1: EJECT

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.