Today's Wordle answer and hint for Tuesday, December 6

Need a little help with your daily Wordle game? Then you're in the right place. I can offer you plenty of tips and hints to help you win the December 6 (535) puzzle, and if you'd like something a little more straightforward than that you'll find the answer to today's Wordle just a little further down the page.

I found three yellows very early on today—just the thing I like to see. The only problem was they remained three yellows on the next guess… and the next… and I got just a bit demoralised at that point. Some days there just aren't enough guesses to go around.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Tuesday, December 6

A hard fossilised resin with a yellowish-brown colour, often used to create jewellery and other decorative objects. Today's answer is also the name of a colour—the traffic light between green and red in some countries, for example.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 535 answer?

Let's get you over the finish line. The answer to the December 6 (535) Wordle is AMBER.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

December 5: WOKEN

WOKEN December 4: ADORE

ADORE December 3: TORSO

TORSO December 2: CHAFE

CHAFE December 1: EJECT

EJECT November 30: STUDY

STUDY November 29: UNDUE

UNDUE November 28: TEPID

TEPID November 27: HAPPY

HAPPY November 26: CLEAN

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.