Today's Wordle answer and hint for Sunday, December 4

All the Wordle help you need in one handy place. The answer to the December 4 (533) Wordle is waiting just below, alongside a range of tips and hints to help make every day a winner. Just looking for a clue to point you in the right direction? That's here too.

I had to build today's answer using a process of elimination. "If that can't go there or there… and that doesn't make sense there, then…" I wouldn't want Wordle to take that much work every day, but if it pops up every now and then it almost feels like an extra puzzle within my daily puzzle.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Sunday, December 4

The answer to today's Wordle means to love, like, or feel extremely fond of someone or something. This could be anything from a cherished life partner to a particular brand of burger. You'll need to find three different vowels to find today's answer.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the Wordle 533 answer?

Some days those greens just don't show up in time. The answer to the December 4 (533) Wordle is ADORE.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

December 3: TORSO

TORSO December 2: CHAFE

CHAFE December 1: EJECT

EJECT November 30: STUDY

STUDY November 29: UNDUE

UNDUE November 28: TEPID

TEPID November 27: HAPPY

HAPPY November 26: CLEAN

CLEAN November 25: ITCHY

ITCHY November 24: FEAST

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.