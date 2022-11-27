Today's Wordle answer and hint for Sunday, November 27

Audio player loading…

If you need a fresh clue for today's Wordle then you've come to the right place. If you need the answer to the November 27 (526) puzzle delivered as quickly as possible then you're still in the right place. And if you've never played Wordle before and would love to read some tips and guides made to help you out then guess what? Yeah, you've got it.

I know I've got a bit of a problem on my hands when the answer to "What can fit between those two greens?" is "What can't fit between those two greens?", especially when those yellows refuse to show up no matter how much I try. Sometimes this scenario kills off my win streak, but today I got lucky and managed to squeak by on the last go.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Sunday, November 27

The Wordle word you're looking for today is another way of describing someone who feels joyful, glad or satisfied, and is generally considered the opposite of feeling sad. Today's answer was also the title of the multi-million selling single tied to the Despicable Me 2 movie.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 526 answer?

Is anything better than a weekend win? The answer to the November 27 (526) Wordle is HAPPY.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

November 26: CLEAN

CLEAN November 25: ITCHY

ITCHY November 24: FEAST

FEAST November 23: DRIVE

DRIVE November 22: PRIME

PRIME November 21: AXIOM

AXIOM November 20: BRAVE

BRAVE November 19: AVERT

AVERT November 18: GLYPH

GLYPH November 17: THERE

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.