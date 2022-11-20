Today's Wordle answer and hint for Sunday, November 20

Audio player loading…

All the Wordle help you could possibly need is on this very page. Newcomers to the internet's favourite word game will find tips and links to our guides just below, those after a quick daily clue have one waiting for them, and anyone looking for the answer to the November 20 (519) puzzle are just a short scroll away from victory.

Today's Wordle was a frustrating one for me, a sprinkle of yellow letters that just wouldn't come together at all. I knew when I got to my final guess I had no hope of hitting the answer, and tried to console myself with the thought that at least I was just a button push away from the solution either way.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Sunday, November 20

The word you're looking for today is often used to describe someone who shows courage or a lack of fear. It can also describe someone enduring harsh conditions, even if only for a short period of time. You could be said to _____ the elements on a cold and rainy day, for example.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 519 answer?

Guess what? Sunday's are for winning too. The answer to the November 20 (519) Wordle is BRAVE.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

November 19: AVERT

AVERT November 18: GLYPH

GLYPH November 17: THERE

THERE November 16: BAKER

BAKER November 15: SNARL

SNARL November 14: MAPLE

MAPLE November 13: INANE

INANE November 12: VALET

VALET November 11: MEDAL

MEDAL November 10: UNITE

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.