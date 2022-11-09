Today's Wordle answer and hint for Wednesday, November 9

Audio player loading…

Everything you need to help your daily Wordle game go smoothly is just below. The solution to the November 9 (508) puzzle is only a short scroll or click away, and you'll find a handy clue here too if you're just after a little nudge towards the answer. There are also general tips and links to our guides and Wordle archive as well.

A central green and a less immediately useful yellow gave me a lot to think about today, and just when I was sure I couldn't think of a word and my tea was in danger of getting cold, the answer thankfully came to me in a flash.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Wednesday, November 9

Today's answer is a fairly straightforward one: this word is used whenever a time of day (an afternoon, for example) or an area such as a hillside or a town has had or is currently getting soaked by a considerable amount of rain.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 508 answer?

Sometimes you just run out of guesses. The answer to the November 9 (508) Wordle is RAINY.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

November 8: SPELL

SPELL November 7: BEGIN

BEGIN November 6: STALE

STALE November 5: DREAM

DREAM November 4: PHOTO

PHOTO November 3: ALOUD

ALOUD November 2: INEPT

INEPT November 1: PINEY

PINEY October 31: APTLY

APTLY October 30: WALTZ

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.