Popular

Wildstar trailer introduces the mental manipulation of the Esper class

By

WildStar Esper

WildStar's newest DevSpeak video has just released, and it continues Carbine's tour of the game's classes. Last time we were introduced to the biff-heavy Warrior class, and now we get a look at the more intellectual Esper. Intellect, in this context, is code for "can create telekinetic spinning blades and turn into a unicorn." Although, if you think about it, what other definition is there?

If buffs, blades and unicorns aren't enough, Carbine also hid clues in the disclaimer of the last video. Step forward the community, who followed the trail to a new announcement:

Hoverboards!

WildStar's next big beta event will kick off next month. You can apply to be part of that at the WildStar sign-up page .

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
See comments