Why four of Steam's top five sellers are Hogwarts Legacy

Audio player loading…

Steam has released its sales charts for the week just gone (opens in new tab), broken down here by SteamDb (opens in new tab), and Hogwarts Legacy has sold extremely well. It was clear from the game's early access period that there was a big appetite for some open-world wizardry (opens in new tab), with the game even breaking Twitch records for viewership in the runup to release, but even so it's striking to see that Hogwarts Legacy occupies four of the top five slots in Steam's best sellers for the week.

The reason why is that Steam treats each SKU, which is to say version of the game, as a distinct product. Thus the top seller is Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition, which puts the previous week's best-seller, plain old Hogwarts Legacy, down to second position. But then both products seem to appear again in the third and fourth spots. This is because, for whatever reason, Steam categorises the pre-order sales and the release sales as distinct products. So the top two sellers are people buying the game before release, and the next two are those who bought it once it was out.

Pretty confusing but one thing is clear: Hogwarts Legacy has sold big. That is on the one hand not very surprising at all: This is a Harry Potter game, which is one of the world's biggest franchises, and it also seems to be a good Harry Potter game (opens in new tab). However it's also become a lightning rod for a much broader controversy that ultimately focuses on the views of J.K. Rowling (opens in new tab), author of the Potter novels and creator of the Wizarding World universe in which Hogwarts Legacy is set.

#SteamTopSellers for week ending 12 February 2023:#1 - Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition#2 - Hogwarts Legacy#3 - Hogwarts Legacy#4 - Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition#5 - Steam Deckhttps://t.co/HOZbib8nxmFebruary 12, 2023 See more

Hogwarts Legacy didn't launch on PC in the best of states (opens in new tab) but seems to have addressed most of the early stuttering issues players were experiencing. Modders have also had some time to get to grips with the game, and have of course done what modders do: Thomas the Tank Engine is now in there (opens in new tab). Unusually, one of the most popular mods addressed a specific problem with the character creator, in order that players could make their witch or wizard's skin paler (opens in new tab).