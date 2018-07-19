Where to find all 9 Fortnite basketball hoop locations

In week two of Fortnite Season 5's battle pass challenges, the new toys come into play. You'll need to score at least five baskets on different hoops strewn about the map. They're not too hard to find, but with 99 other players hunting you, lining up the perfect shot can be more frustrating than the usual pickup game. Make sure the basketball emote is equipped, and set out into the world. 50v50 is a nice mode for shooting hoops as your ball is far less likely to get shot out of the air.

In the video above, we've located all nine basketball hoop locations to alleviate some of the trial and error. Take a look at the image below for more general locations.

