​When is our HTC Vive review coming?

When Oculus Kickstarted the Rift three years ago, it was hard to believe that we’d be able to buy a working, affordable VR headset for our PCs—and now here we are with two seriously impressive VR headsets launching a mere week apart. The Vive, a collaborative effort between HTC and Valve, is now shipping to gamers, and the review embargo on the final hardware lifts today. We’ve been using the headset, but our review isn’t ready just yet.

Like we did with the Oculus Rift, we’re taking a few extra days to evaluate the hardware and software experience of the Vive. There are quite a few games to try, both sitting and standing, many of which weren’t available to play pre-launch.

We plan to post our HTC Vive review later this week, with more hands-on time dedicated to trying each launch game and evaluating how the capabilities and ergonomics of the headset compare to the Oculus Rift. We also have standalone reviews coming for Rift and Vive launch games, so be on the lookout for those.

In the meantime, catch up on some of the best stories from our VR Week:

