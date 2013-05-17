What we want from The Sims 4

There will be expansions. We know there will be expansions. The Sims 3 hit 10 without breaking a sweat, and that's just big things like World Adventures and Late Night, not the likes of "Movie Stuff" or "Katy Perry's Sweet Treats". And honestly, that's good. The Sims 3 will never be able to pack all of that stuff into its initial release, but we'll almost certainly get some of it.

Were this from anyone other than EA, this is the part we'd say "Steam Workshop Integration", but since that has about as much chance as a kerosene covered snowball in the deepest pits of hell, there's no real point. More player-generated content would be great though, ideally with in-game tools to buy and build it, and reward creators within the game's fiction. A complex, well-documented script language on top of this would then allow more tech-savvy players to really dive into the mechanics, and everyone else to easily enjoy the fruits of their work.

(Wouldn't this kill the expansions? Far from it. Expansions would not only be able to tap into a deeper layer of code to add new features and systems players wouldn't, builders using their tools would also be acting as marketing. You want that adorable kitten? You'll still need, say, The Sims 4: Oh Look, Pets Again to give it the hooks it needs to be part of your game. It's always amazing to see what players can create with even the simplest tools though, and few games would benefit more from it than The Sims. I for instance would quite like a huge magical castle in the middle of the suburbs, guarded by a Knightmare Wall Monster. And also in The Sims 4.)

The Sims 3 expansion model actually works pretty well - big, dramatic themed packs that build on the core game. Put the focus on in-game access rather than boxed releases and they could be much faster and more focused. It's hard to imagine EA not doing some kind of Season Pass for Sims 4 content, and that makes sense. Expansion content that we want to see in the core game though include Pets, Generations (with the option to switch off) and the Ikea objects pack. As a gesture of compromise, we're willing to sacrifice the last one if it means getting the other two.

Oh, and please, no Katy Perry.