What we want from Battlefield 5

The stories in the single-player campaigns of Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4 are confused, boring messes. They chase the far too serious and already outdated Call of Duty formula of substituting personality and quality writing with relentless, explosive set pieces designed to distract from the fact that the game doesn't have much of a story or character at all.

This is a trap that many shooters fall into these days, but it's more frustrating here because Battlefield: Bad Company already offered a great alternative. Whereas Call of Duty and its imitators riff on Michael Bay's jingoism seen in movies like The Rock, Bad Company looked to David O. Russell's Three Kings to find humor and charm in a modern military story.

The Battlefield games, with their mid-air jet-jacking and cartwheeling tanks, already lend themselves to silliness. The B Company quartet of characters embraced that, and I wish Battlefield 5's single-player story, if it must have one, will lighten-up a little as well.

Image: Giant Bomb