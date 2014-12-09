What TV shows should Telltale do next?

Dialogue and characters are a big part of Telltale games, and dearly departed HBO drama Deadwood is full of rich, foul-mouthed characters to extract interesting drama from. This lawless Wild West town is full of back-stabbing, crime, corruption, and vivid characters, and I like the idea of playing as Seth Bullock and trying to bring some law and order to the place, with Al Swearengen as your nemesis.

The show was based on real history—albeit with some dramatic license taken—and all of its characters existed in real life. Telltale could dive into the history of the American West to create a new cast to play alongside the ones we know and love, which would be consistent with the tone of the show. The chances of this ever happening are about as slim as Deadwood ever coming back to TV, but I can dream.