What Remains of Edith Finch, PUBG and Cuphead shine in BAFTA Games Awards nominations

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has announced the nominations for its BAFTA Games Awards 2018.
Across 16 categories, a number of PC games are well represented—not least Giant Sparrow's wonderful What Remains of Edith Finch, which is up for seven awards. PUBG, Cuphead and Night in the Woods get four nods each, while Fortnite, Destiny 2 and Total War: Warhammer 2 pop up in various categories throughout.
Console big hitters Horizon Zero Dawn and Zelda: Breath of the Wild feature heavily too, and it's nice to see the likes of Nier: Automata rubbing shoulders with Super Mario Odyssey, Edith Finch and Assassin's Creed Origins.
Best of luck to them all. Here's the nominees in full:
Performer
Abubakar Salim as Bayek
Ashly Burch as Aloy
Claudia Black as Chloe Frazer
Laura Bailey as Nadine Ross
Melina Juergens as Senua
Valerie Rose Lohman as Edith Finch
Original Property
Cuphead
Gorogoa
Horizon Zero Dawn
Night In The Woods
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
What Remains of Edith Finch
Narrative
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Horizon Zero Dawn
Tacoma
Night In The Woods
What Remains of Edith Finch
Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
Music
Cuphead
Get Even
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Horizon Zero Dawn
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
What Remains of Edith Finch
Multiplayer
Divinity: Original Sin 2
Fortnite
Gang Beasts
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Splatoon 2
Star Trek: Bridge Crew
Mobile Game
Bury Me, My Love
Golf Clash
Gorogoa
KAMI 2
Monument Valley 2
Stranger Things: The Game
Game Innovation
Gorogoa
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
NieR: Automata
Snipperclips
What Remains of Edith Finch
Game Design
Assassin's Creed Origins
Horizon Zero Dawn
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
NieR: Automata
Super Mario Odyssey
What Remains of Edith Finch
Game Beyond Entertainment
Bury Me, My Love
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Last Day of June
Life Is Strange: Before the Storm
Night in the Woods
Sea Hero Quest VR
Family
Just Dance 2018
Lego Worlds
Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Monument Valley 2
Snipperclips
Super Mario Odyssey
Debut Game
Cuphead
Gorogoa
Hollow Knight
Night in the Woods
The Sexy Brutale
Slime Rancher
British Game
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Monument Valley 2
Reigns: Her Majesty
The Sexy Brutale
Sniper Elite 4
Total War: Warhammer 2
Best Game
Assassin's Creed Origins
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Horizon Zero Dawn
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Super Mario Odyssey
What Remains of Edith Finch
Audio Achievement
Call of Duty: World War 2
Destiny 2
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Horizon Zero Dawn
Star Wars Battlefront 2
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Artistic Achievement
Cuphead
Gorogoa
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Horizon Zero Dawn
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
The BAFTA Games Awards 2018 takes place in London's Troxy on April 12. More information can be found here.