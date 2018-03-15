What Remains of Edith Finch, PUBG and Cuphead shine in BAFTA Games Awards nominations

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has announced the nominations for its BAFTA Games Awards 2018.

Across 16 categories, a number of PC games are well represented—not least Giant Sparrow's wonderful What Remains of Edith Finch, which is up for seven awards. PUBG, Cuphead and Night in the Woods get four nods each, while Fortnite, Destiny 2 and Total War: Warhammer 2 pop up in various categories throughout.

Console big hitters Horizon Zero Dawn and Zelda: Breath of the Wild feature heavily too, and it's nice to see the likes of Nier: Automata rubbing shoulders with Super Mario Odyssey, Edith Finch and Assassin's Creed Origins.

Best of luck to them all. Here's the nominees in full:

Performer



Abubakar Salim as Bayek

Ashly Burch as Aloy

Claudia Black as Chloe Frazer

Laura Bailey as Nadine Ross

Melina Juergens as Senua

Valerie Rose Lohman as Edith Finch

Original Property

Cuphead

Gorogoa

Horizon Zero Dawn

Night In The Woods

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

What Remains of Edith Finch

Narrative

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

Tacoma

Night In The Woods

What Remains of Edith Finch

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

Music

Cuphead

Get Even

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

What Remains of Edith Finch

Multiplayer

Divinity: Original Sin 2

Fortnite

Gang Beasts

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Splatoon 2

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Mobile Game

Bury Me, My Love

Golf Clash

Gorogoa

KAMI 2

Monument Valley 2

Stranger Things: The Game

Game Innovation

Gorogoa

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

NieR: Automata

Snipperclips

What Remains of Edith Finch

Game Design

Assassin's Creed Origins

Horizon Zero Dawn

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

NieR: Automata

Super Mario Odyssey

What Remains of Edith Finch

Game Beyond Entertainment

Bury Me, My Love

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Last Day of June

Life Is Strange: Before the Storm

Night in the Woods

Sea Hero Quest VR

Family

Just Dance 2018

Lego Worlds

Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Monument Valley 2

Snipperclips

Super Mario Odyssey

Debut Game

Cuphead

Gorogoa

Hollow Knight

Night in the Woods

The Sexy Brutale

Slime Rancher

British Game

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Monument Valley 2

Reigns: Her Majesty

The Sexy Brutale

Sniper Elite 4

Total War: Warhammer 2

Best Game

Assassin's Creed Origins

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Super Mario Odyssey

What Remains of Edith Finch

Audio Achievement

Call of Duty: World War 2

Destiny 2

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

Star Wars Battlefront 2

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Artistic Achievement

Cuphead

Gorogoa

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

The BAFTA Games Awards 2018 takes place in London's Troxy on April 12. More information can be found here.