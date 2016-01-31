How it feels to use a stationary bike to fly a VR pegasus

PAX South has been a weekend of firsts for me. I used the Vive Pre for the first time, which was very exciting, but I wasn’t really expecting my first time with it to be while riding a bike and piloting a pegasus. Developer VirZOOM made that fantastical experience a reality. Pedaling determines your speed in the game and you direct yourself by leaning to each side. You can watch the video above to see me ask VirZOOM’s Spencer Honeyman all about it.