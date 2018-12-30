Watch this Cities: Skylines small-town Texas build, complete with stories about its citizens

If you're a fan of relaxing, detailed Cities: Skylines builds then you should set some time aside to watch YouTuber TazerHere create Berrysville, a small, decaying town in Texas, on Route 66.

He uses lots of mods and custom models to create a very believable place, and the full playlist is worth watching both to find out how TazerHere clicked and dragged it together and for the stories he builds into each area. The last video in the series, above, probably sums it up best: it's a flythrough of Berrysville complete with user-submitted tales about the history of the town, its buildings, and the people that live there.

The stories are entertaining and varied: you'll find out about the murder of a hardware salesman, a haunted motel, how the town's first church burned down, and how the mayor forced through plans for Berrysville's first McDonalds. It really brings the place to life.

All the videos are well-filmed and edited, and the building is sped up to cut out the boring bits. If you enjoy watching, you can download the full build from the Steam Workshop.

Thanks, Kotaku.