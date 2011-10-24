Popular

Watch the sensational Blizzcon 2011 StarCraft 2 Grand Final

By

StarCraft 2

It wasn't only the GSL finals that took place at Blizzcon 2011 this weekend. Blizzard threw a separate tournament with a $50,000 prize pot to take advantage of the wealth of top StarCraft 2 talent in California. It was a dramatic and close fought contest that resulted in one of the most spectacular StarCraft 2 finals ever. VG247 have spotted a video of that final game online. You'll find it embedded below. If you don't want to know who the finalists are, then read no further. If you want to see an incredible StarCraft 2 game played in front of thousands of rapt fans then you're in for a treat.

http://youtu.be/mrQ-_qDnekI

Tom Senior

