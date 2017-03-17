See all the latest cards revealed from Hearthstone's Journey to Un'Goro set

Update

The stream is over but you can watch the VOD above. The new cards, and their accompanying tokens, are all in the gallery below. My initial reaction is that the new Hunter Legendary is insane, and represents Blizzard's most brute force attempt to make the control Hunter archetype viable. The Un'Goro version of Elise is also strong, because even with the five cards being delayed and random, it's still a powerful injection of value. I'll be back next week with our own card to reveal.

Original story

Senior game designer Peter Whalen and Sean "Day9" Plott are currently revealing 11 new cards from Hearthstone's forthcoming Journey to Un'Goro expansion, which is due out early April.