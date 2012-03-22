Watch EVE Online's Fanfest live with CCP's Livestream

Fanfest brings together EVE Online fans and developers in what just might be the largest gathering of gaming boozery known on earth. But they also talk about games! It's three days packed full of events, interviews, developer talks, parties and more. PC Gamer is sending our own Josh Augustine and Owen Hill to rub elbows with EVE Online's finest. This year CCP is also livestreaming it all to bring you up-to-the-minute coverage.

Be sure to catch the Dust 514 Keynote on Thursday and check back in for the World of Darkness MMO talk on Saturday. You can find the full schedule on their website or inside the post.

Thursday Schedule

Live Version

PST (GMT)

5:45am (12:45) Show Start



6:00am (13:00) Talk with Unifex



7:00am (14:00) Crimewatch



8:00am (15:00) Crucible Roundup



9:00am (16:00) CSMPanel



10:00am (17:00) DUST 514 Keynote



12:00pm (19:00) Alliance Panel



1:00pm (20:00) Open Mic Night



2:00pm (21:00) Day 1 Closes



Replay Schedule

PST (GMT)

2:45pm (21:45) Show Start



3:00pm (22:00) Talk with Unifex



4:00pm (23:00) Crimewatch



5:00pm (00:00) Crucible Roundup



6:00pm (01:00) CSMPanel



7:00pm (02:00) DUST 514 Keynote



9:00am (04:00) Alliance Panel



10:00am (05:00) Open Mic Night



11:00am (06:00) Day 1 Closes



Friday's Schedule

Live Version

PST (GMT)

02:45am (09:45) Show Start



03:00am (10:00) State of the Economy



04:00am (11:00) Dust Role on the Battlefield



05:00am (12:00) The Year in Lag 05:00 AM



06:00am (13:00) Factional Warfare



07:00am (14:00) User centered design



08:30am (15:30) EVE Keynote



10:00am (17:00) Concept Art Live Session



11:00am (18:00) Quiz Show



12:00pm (19:00) Ship Balancing



01:00pm (20:00) Dust seeding the universe



02:00pm (21:00) Day 2 Close



Replay Schedule

PST (GMT)