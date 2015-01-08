Watch Doom running on an Intel Edison chip

Unveiled at CES last year, the Intel Edison is a tiny computer packed into a chip slightly bigger than a standard SD card. Primarily intended as a development chip for wearables, it can also run Doom, as the video above confirms.

Why? Well, apart from the innate desire mankind has to see Doom running on every system in existence, Lutz Latta wanted to see if the chip could handle running the game while simultaneously supporting a display, audio, and game input hardware. The Edison itself boasts a 500 MHz dual-core CPU and 1 GB of RAM so theoretically it could run Doom with no difficulties (you can run Doom with 4MB!) but with all the required peripherals attached, things could get hairy.

Latta's full accompanying write-up, with instructions on how to replicate the setup, is over here. You can also get Doom to run on a Canon printer and an ATM, which is nice.