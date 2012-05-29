Watch a guy complete Spelunky in under 3 minutes, after 8,685 attempts

Spelunky is a free, randomised platformer, so how long it takes you to complete depends on both skill and luck. So spare a thought for the guys trying to speedrun it. If you don't find the right items in the first few levels, you might as well restart. And even if you do, it's nail bitingly tricky to survive. Watch Exploding Cabbage's run, discovered via Mode 7 Games , and when he gets down to one health point, after 8,684 failed attempts, imagine how the close shaves feel.