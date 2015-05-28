Watch a Dishonored player make short work of Daud's assassins

This video is almost enough to make me regret doing a (mostly) non-violent playthrough of Dishonored. The only thing that gives me solace is that I'm nowhere near good enough to do any of this.

It's an spectacular playthrough of a section of Dishonored's Flooded District mission. The video is marked as High Chaos, although Highest Chaos might be a more accurate way of putting it. Aside from an absolutely beautiful trickshot, we're also treated to frenetic combat and some pretty convoluted traps. It's an impressive five minutes of work.

Ta, Dan.