Wasteland 2 joins with publisher Deep Silver ahead of release

Wasteland 2 will partner with publisher Deep Silver to distribute and market the in-progress title, according to a new announcement from the game's developer inXile Entertainment. Currently crowdfunded through Kickstarter, the team behind Wasteland 2 says the new deal gives its studio help with the physical release of the game, still a vital area even in the age of digital distribution.

“This is a perfect opportunity for inXile: it allows us to continue to focus all of our energy and money into the creative aspects of the game while letting Deep Silver take our game outside of the pure digital space," said Brian Fargo, CEO inXile Entertainment in a press release. "This has the added bonus of allowing us to spend more of the Kickstarter funds on development while continue to retain all ownership and control."

Read more: The Bard's Tale 4: Barrows Deep review

The partnership doesn't alter the developer's plans to have a DRM-free release of the game, according to Wasteland 2's Kickstarter page. " For our backers and fans, it assures you that distribution will be handled professionally and quickly, and will assure a smooth experience for getting the game and goodies into your hands," inXile reports. "This deal also allows us to put a retail version on the shelves, so people who discover the game later can still get a physical copy. The digital distribution and sales are still being handled by inXile."

This deal does point to one aspect of crowdfunded game development that could—at times—prove challenging, namely the distribution of all those promised physical goodies to backers and supporters. While not all of Wasteland 2's more than 61,000 backers are set to receive a physical boxed set or T-shirt, many thousands are, and someone has to handle the logistical work to make that happen.

But it's not all business news from the Wasteland today. Check out a new screenshot below of the game's modular HUD which has since been updated after feedback following the release of the first gameplay footage earlier this year. Wasteland 2 is set to release later this year .

Thanks, VG24/7