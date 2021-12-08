Rounding up Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific bugs, glitches and their potential solutions

Verdansk has been sent to the big battle royale in the sky, and it's now time for us to drop into a new arena of perpetual warfare: Caldera. Those who have purchased Call of Duty: Vanguard have access to the new map a full day early.

While a big multiplayer update and new map are usually cause for celebration, the Pacific update to Warzone seems to have introduced a plethora of glitches and stability issues. Here's a round-up of the problems we and the community have run into so far, as well as what can be done to mitigate their effect on your game.

Warzone Pacific bugs players are reporting so far

Warzone Weapon model bug, aka the polygon explosion glitch

In a reprise of an earlier Warzone bug, picking up certain weapons can result in the gun's model exploding into a jagged polygonal bramble. It's quite a sight to behold, and wouldn't be so bad if it didn't persistently follow the weapon in question, blocking your view and impeding play.

While I have also observed this glitch happening to the MP40 submachine gun, most of the time it seems tied to the STG44 assault rifle. As of right now the only solution is switching to a different weapon, and it might be worth it to avoid the STG until the issue is patched. Raven has already acknowledged the issue, so a fix should be incoming.

Audio cutting out

PC Gamer's own Morgan Park has had his vibe harshed by this recurring audio glitch. At this juncture, all we can say for certain is there are multiple reports corroborating this issue, and we will update this page once a patch is issued or a user-side fix has been found.

LoD loading issue

We've seen multiple examples of environment textures failing to load in properly, like when you'd swing your camera around in an old Unreal Engine 3 game and everything looked washed out and soupy. When it triggers and the persistence of the issue varies from user to user, with some dropping into the map and it remaining in this state for an entire match, while others will find it localized to certain parts of Caldera.

Oof #WarzonePacific pic.twitter.com/TnY4PogakrDecember 8, 2021 See more

We haven't run into the issue yet ourselves, and are uncertain if it is also affecting PC players, but some users are reporting that turning off the Texture Streaming feature in the graphics menu resolves the problem.

Warzone Pacific crashing

Most of the complaints of crashing in Warzone Pacific are on PS4 and PS5, but we've seen some complaints of crashing on PC as well. I'm not seeing anything completely out of the ordinary so far, like a widespread crash affecting a category of players.

Crashes can happen for any number of different reasons—if Warzone's new Pacific update is crashing for you, let us know in the comments what you're experiencing.Both of the above players are above minimum spec, and one of them confirmed his drivers were up-to-date and temperatures normal. On PS5 it seems to correlate with the previously-mentioned texture detail issue, but since that one is so widespread it's hard to say if it's related.

Warzone Pacific's launch day woes do exceed the typical threshold for day-one jank, but hopefully Raven will be coming through to address these issues. We'll keep this page updated as fixes and player-side solutions roll in.