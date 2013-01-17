Warzone 2100 fan remake keeps the classic RTS game alive

Warzone 2100, originally released in 1999 by Pumpkin Interactive, had us pumping out mass armies of artillery to carpet bomb our enemies, as was the glorious RTS style of the time. Similarly attractive was its thoroughly spaghettified tech tree and its then-new usage of 3D graphics. When Pumpkin released the source code for Warzone in 2004, a team of enthusiasts picked up the material for a remake, which received its latest update yesterday (via Blue's News ) after two years under the anvil.

Warzone sends four factions into the zone of war: The Project, the New Paradigm, the Collective, and Nexus. As part of The Project (indie rock band name right there), you're tasked with rebuilding civilization after a devastating nuclear war. Unity and happiness apparently doesn't jibe with the other groups, so you're forced to spread peace at cannon-point.

An interesting feature among the salvo spam is the ability to create custom units based on chassis, drive system, and weapon type. Still, Warzone's emphasis on map-revealing radar coupled with a rather mediocre AI strongly favored the almighty tank rush. That's not a bad thing. I like tasting the subtle nuances of absolute overkill every so often.

Grab Warzone 2100 for free from its official website , and check out the development team's handy guide to get up to speed on units and structures.