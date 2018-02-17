Warhorse Studios talks Kingdom Come: Deliverance at the PC Gamer Weekender

Kingdom Come: Deliverance took PC gaming by storm this week, scoring high in our review and generating hilarious stories along the way. A quick search informs it first caught our eye way back in December 2012—therefore it's nice to see the medieval role-player reach its potential several years on.

With this in mind, Warhorse Studios' Tobias Stolz-Zwilling joins Zoe on the PC Gamer Weekender 2018 livestream to talk managing expectations, exceeding them, and the challenges posed by crafting the game's realistic world.

Warning: Tobi has a fantastic moustache.