Wargroove units, critical hits, and map editor tips

Wargroove's map editor is simple-to-use, but lacks a few amenities. For one, you can't open up the codex from the editor, so you can't scroll through unit or terrain types to see their stats. Compounding the issue, the unit icons are tiny pixel nuggets, and it can be hard to tell what kind of unit you're selecting.

I wanted a reference guide to use while working in the map maker, so here it is. I've used the Cherrystone unit names and sprites, but have included the faction-specific icons and names above each entry. Despite the different names, each faction's units are identical.

Below the unit stats, I've included the terrain stats and a few map making tips. If you're not already war grooving, check out our review.

Wargroove unit stats

Swordsman

Cost: 100 | Movement: 4 (Land) | Sight: 4 | Captures

Critical hit: When adjacent to its commander.

The most basic combat unit. Good for cleaning up infantry and capturing towns.

Pikeman

Cost: 150 | Movement: 3 (Land) | Sight: 4 | Captures

Critical hit: When adjacent to another allied pikeman.

A strong, cheap unit that is best deployed in groups and is strong against horsemen.

Battlepup

Cost: 200 | Movement: 5 (Land) | Sight: 4

Critical hit: When another dog is adjacent to the target.

Strong against ground units, low defense.

Ranger

Cost: 500 | Movement: 3 (Land) | Sight: 5 | Range: 3

Captures

Critical hit: When unit has not moved during the current turn.

Good for defense, or weakening captured buildings at range. Weak against most attacks.

Alchemist

Cost: 400 | Movement: 5 (Land)| Sight: 4 | Captures

Critical hit: When defense is 3 or higher.

Strong against air units. Can heal allied targets by 20 percent for 300 gold.

Warship

Cost: 900 | Movement: 8 (Sea)| Sight: 5 | Range: 2-4

Critical hit: When on a beach tile.

Strong against ground units. Cannot attack air units.

Harpoon Ship

Cost: 550| Movement: 4 (Sea)| Sight: 6 | Range: 3-6

Critical hit: When on a reef tile.

Strong against air units. Cannot attack ground units.

Emberwing

Cost: 1250| Movement: 8 (Ground) | Sight: 6

Critical hit: When target is on a road.

Strong against all ground and water units—weaker against anti-air units, and cannot attack other air units.

Knight

Cost: 600| Movement: 6 (Ground)| Sight: 4

Critical hit: When it moves six spaces before attacking.

Powerful critical. Strong defense, but takes 70 damage from spearmen.

Trebuchet

Cost: 900| Movement: 6 (Ground)| Sight: 4 | Range: 2-5

Critical hit: When attacking at max range.

Cannot move and attack in the same turn. Strong against ground units and water units. Cannot attack air units.

Merfolk

Cost: 250| Movement: 5 (Water/Land)| Sight: 4 | Range: 2 | Captures

Critical hit: When on river or sea tiles.

Amphibious. Low damage.

Sea Turtle

Cost: 400| Movement: 12 (Sea)| Sight: 6

Critical hit: When on deep sea tiles.

Naval unit. Can only attack other naval units.

Witch

Cost: 800| Movement: 7 (Air) | Sight: 6

Critical hit: When target is not adjacent to a witch of its own.

Ability: Hex deals 10 percent damage to all enemy types in a large radius. Costs 300 gold.

Direct attacks are air-to-air only.

Harpy

Cost: 600| Movement: 5 (Air) | Sight: 5

Critical hit: When above a mountain.

Air unit. Can attack all unit types for medium to low damage.

Golem

Cost: 1200| Movement: 5 (Ground) | Sight: 3

Critical hit: When at or below 40 percent health.

Attacks most ground and amphibious units for 100-plus damage. Does 45 damage to units of its own type, 85 damage to horsemen, 75 damage to wagons, and 85 damage to buildings.

Ballista

Cost: 800| Movement: 6 (Ground) | Sight: 4 | Range: 2-6

Critical hit: At minimum range.

Can attack all enemy types, but is weak against everything except air units. Cannot move and attack in the same turn.

Wagon

Cost: 300| Movement: 12 (Land)| Sight: 4 | Transport

Critical hit: N/A

Transports one ground unit by land.

Barge

Cost: 200| Movement: 10 (Water)| Sight: 4 | Transport

Critical hit: N/A

Transports two ground units across water tiles.

Balloon

Cost: 500| Movement: 6 (Air)| Sight: 4 | Transport

Critical hit: N/A

Transports two ground units by air.







Terrain types: Movement penalties and defense

Every piece of terrain has defensive and movement properties. For instance, deep sea tiles hinder movement less than shallow sea tiles, and reef tiles (which look like rocks) hinder movement greatly but provide extra defense.

Decorations, however, have no effect on movement or defense, and can be passed through, even if they look similar to terrain tiles (eg, ocean rocks, which look more like obstacles than reefs).

Below are all of the terrain types. Click here for the full-sized image.

Map making basics

Map types: If you want to test your map against an AI opponent, you'll need to change the map type to Scenario in the Map Properties settings. It defaults to Skirmish, which cannot include AI opponents.

Scrolling around: Keep trying to click the middle mouse button to move your view around? I'm afraid it's WASD to do that, which is a bit cumbersome since the keyboard isn't needed for anything else.

Changing unit properties: The dialogue box icon in the tool bar (on the right, next to the options button) allows you to select placed units and buildings to adjust their health and other options, such as which units barracks can recruit.

Deleting units: To delete a unit, you need to be in the unit placement mode. Instead of left clicking to drop the unit you're holding, right click on the space of an existing unit to remove it. Annoyingly, this only works if it's possible to place the unit you're holding in the spot the unit you're deleting occupies. For example, you need to have a water unit selected to delete another water unit.

Using the cutscene editor: It takes a little fiddling, but the cutscene editor is pretty easy to use. For starters, try this: