Warframe has big quality of life improvements and free loot for its 7th birthday

Warframe, the world’s greatest game about magic space ninjas, is now seven years old. So naturally it is celebrating. Players who log in during this month will get access to the free Dex Raksaka armor, with further rewards like the Dex Furis pistols and a weapon slot each weekend in March. The celebration comes amid of what Warframe is calling its most ambitious year ever following the launch of a big update in January. Here’s the 7th anniversary trailer:

Warframe also released a huge Warframe Revised patch earlier this week with numerous quality of life improvements—the livestream discussing the patch is an hour long. The highlights are pretty straightforward, though. The space ships—Railjacks—are much easier to get than before, because only the hardcore players were actually obtaining them. Self-damage has been removed. Finally, Shield Gating has been implemented—which, in short, means you’ll run into fewer instant-death moments in high-end scenarios like Arbitrations. There’s a big explainer on the forums as well.

To claim your loot this month, players must log in each weekend—including this one—to snag it.